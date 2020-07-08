Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1647 Chamberside Drive Available 06/01/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhouse Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, SC, Off of Dave Lyle Blvd very close to I-77 (Charlotte/Columbia), 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Area, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Area is Downstairs. 2 Private Back Parking Spaces and a Patio. Parking in the front as well.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. (Available by June 1, 2020).



(RLNE5738427)