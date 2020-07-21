1547 Maypine Commons Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Find your slice of heaven in this beautifully maintained home and community! Located minutes from I-77, this townhome is in a perfect Rock Hill location off Celanese Road. Make an appointment to preview the spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with new wood flooring in the foyer, a comfortable great room, and a separate dining room. This home also boasts a kitchen with a center island, all stainless appliances including the refrigerator and a laundry room with a washer and dryer for your convenience. The second level has 3 bedrooms, including the master and a hall bath. Enjoy afternoons on the tranquil front porch or rear patio - immaculately decorated with plantings, pavers and stone. Make an appointment to see it today!