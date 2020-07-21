All apartments in Rock Hill
1547 Maypine Commons Way
1547 Maypine Commons Way

1547 Maypine Commons Way · No Longer Available
Location

1547 Maypine Commons Way, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Find your slice of heaven in this beautifully maintained home and community! Located minutes from I-77, this townhome is in a perfect Rock Hill location off Celanese Road. Make an appointment to preview the spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with new wood flooring in the foyer, a comfortable great room, and a separate dining room. This home also boasts a kitchen with a center island, all stainless appliances including the refrigerator and a laundry room with a washer and dryer for your convenience. The second level has 3 bedrooms, including the master and a hall bath. Enjoy afternoons on the tranquil front porch or rear patio - immaculately decorated with plantings, pavers and stone. Make an appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Maypine Commons Way have any available units?
1547 Maypine Commons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 Maypine Commons Way have?
Some of 1547 Maypine Commons Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Maypine Commons Way currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Maypine Commons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Maypine Commons Way pet-friendly?
No, 1547 Maypine Commons Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1547 Maypine Commons Way offer parking?
No, 1547 Maypine Commons Way does not offer parking.
Does 1547 Maypine Commons Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 Maypine Commons Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Maypine Commons Way have a pool?
No, 1547 Maypine Commons Way does not have a pool.
Does 1547 Maypine Commons Way have accessible units?
No, 1547 Maypine Commons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Maypine Commons Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 Maypine Commons Way has units with dishwashers.
