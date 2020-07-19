1513 Tuckers Glen Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR Located in Amber Ridge w/ Double Garage - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has gas heat and central A/C. New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed throughout the home. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This property also features a double garage in the rear of the property. Located near the community play ground. The owner of this property is leasing "as is".



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, right on Herlong Avenue, right on Celanese Road, right on Mount Gallant, left on Linwood Ave, right on Tuckers Glen.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00

in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



