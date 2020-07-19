All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1513 Tuckers Glen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1513 Tuckers Glen Drive

1513 Tuckers Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1513 Tuckers Glenn Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
playground
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 BR Located in Amber Ridge w/ Double Garage - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has gas heat and central A/C. New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed throughout the home. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This property also features a double garage in the rear of the property. Located near the community play ground. The owner of this property is leasing "as is".

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, right on Herlong Avenue, right on Celanese Road, right on Mount Gallant, left on Linwood Ave, right on Tuckers Glen.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00
in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4423684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive have any available units?
1513 Tuckers Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive have?
Some of 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Tuckers Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Tuckers Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College