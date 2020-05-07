All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
1476 Riverwood Court
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1476 Riverwood Court

1476 Riverwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1476 Riverwood Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Riverview Condo - Located in Riverview Villas is this ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! Kitchen is beautiful with a slate tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, and smooth top stove with tile flooring. The great room has a built in TV and an electric fireplace. Extra features include crown molding, carpet, a tile bathroom, and a stacked washer and dryer. This condo comes with its' own private patio and reserved parking space.

Pet Policy: Small pets only!

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Right onto Herlong Ave. Right onto Celanese Rd. Left onto Bagwell Cir. Right onto Fieldcrest Cir. Right onto Riverview Rd. Left onto Cedarview Ct. Right onto Riverwood Ct.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3817319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 Riverwood Court have any available units?
1476 Riverwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1476 Riverwood Court have?
Some of 1476 Riverwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 Riverwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Riverwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Riverwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1476 Riverwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1476 Riverwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1476 Riverwood Court offers parking.
Does 1476 Riverwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1476 Riverwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Riverwood Court have a pool?
No, 1476 Riverwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1476 Riverwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1476 Riverwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Riverwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1476 Riverwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
