1476 Riverwood Court

2 bedroom 1 bathroom Riverview Condo - Located in Riverview Villas is this ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! Kitchen is beautiful with a slate tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, and smooth top stove with tile flooring. The great room has a built in TV and an electric fireplace. Extra features include crown molding, carpet, a tile bathroom, and a stacked washer and dryer. This condo comes with its' own private patio and reserved parking space.



Pet Policy: Small pets only!



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Right onto Herlong Ave. Right onto Celanese Rd. Left onto Bagwell Cir. Right onto Fieldcrest Cir. Right onto Riverview Rd. Left onto Cedarview Ct. Right onto Riverwood Ct.



Lease Terms: One Year.



