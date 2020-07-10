All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1444 Edgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1444 Edgewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1444 Edgewood Drive

1444 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1444 Edgewood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House minutes from Lige Street Park & Carroll Park! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house with covered front porch is just minutes from Lige Street Park and Carroll Park. The kitchen is equipped with a Refrigerator and Stove. The flooring is vinyl and carpet. Property has an Electric Water Heater.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Right on Camden Ave. Right on Cherry Rd, Left on Heckle (Hwy.901), Right on Flint Hill St., Left on Edgewood Dr., house is on Left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4544789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
1444 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 1444 Edgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Edgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1444 Edgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1444 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1444 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1444 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 Edgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College