Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1282 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/10/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - End Unit Townhome Located in Constitution Park in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Winthrop University and local Restaurants, 3 Bedrooms & Office, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Electric Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Washer & Dryer.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by July10, 2019).



(RLNE3302063)