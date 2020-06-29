1248 Liberty Bell Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom town-home in Constitution Park! - Spacious two bedroom,2.5 bathroom town-home is located in Constitution Park. This home features an electric fireplace, side by side refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal and full size washer and dryer connections. New laminate hardwood flooring has been installed in the living room and dining area, there is vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms and the master bathroom has a garden tub. There is a private patio with an outdoor storage.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet and $10 monthly pet rent per pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Rd., Left on Westerwood Dr., Left on Constitution Blvd., Right on Hancock Union then Right on Liberty Bell Court.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4776883)