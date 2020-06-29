All apartments in Rock Hill
1248 Liberty Bell Court

1248 Liberty Bell Ct
Location

1248 Liberty Bell Ct, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom town-home in Constitution Park! - Spacious two bedroom,2.5 bathroom town-home is located in Constitution Park. This home features an electric fireplace, side by side refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal and full size washer and dryer connections. New laminate hardwood flooring has been installed in the living room and dining area, there is vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms and the master bathroom has a garden tub. There is a private patio with an outdoor storage.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet and $10 monthly pet rent per pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Rd., Left on Westerwood Dr., Left on Constitution Blvd., Right on Hancock Union then Right on Liberty Bell Court.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Liberty Bell Court have any available units?
1248 Liberty Bell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Liberty Bell Court have?
Some of 1248 Liberty Bell Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Liberty Bell Court currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Liberty Bell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Liberty Bell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Liberty Bell Court is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Liberty Bell Court offer parking?
No, 1248 Liberty Bell Court does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Liberty Bell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Liberty Bell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Liberty Bell Court have a pool?
No, 1248 Liberty Bell Court does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Liberty Bell Court have accessible units?
No, 1248 Liberty Bell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Liberty Bell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 Liberty Bell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
