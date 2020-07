Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy life in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home, conveniently located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. You love the tile floors, plush carpet, and updated appliances that this home has to offer and with eazy highway access close school proximity, and shopping you'll finally have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. So hurry a great opportunity like this don't come along every day! Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new "Home Sweet Home"!