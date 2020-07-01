All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

115 Long Street

115 Long Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 Long Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom Near Downtown & Winthrop! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near Downtown Rock Hill, Winthrop University, and Glencairn Garden with easy access to Dave Lyle Blvd. Spacious living room with large windows offer a lot of natural lighting. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. The flooring throughout is hardwoods and vinyl. There is central A/C and gas heat. Outside, there is a concrete driveway and a great fenced in backyard!

Pet Policy: Not Pets Allowed

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Right on Charlotte Ave, Left on Edgement, Right on Long St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Long Street have any available units?
115 Long Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Long Street have?
Some of 115 Long Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Long Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Long Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Long Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 Long Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 115 Long Street offer parking?
No, 115 Long Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Long Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Long Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Long Street have a pool?
No, 115 Long Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Long Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Long Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Long Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Long Street does not have units with dishwashers.

