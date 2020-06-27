1134 Ellen Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities

2 Bedroom Duplex w/ Privacy Fence - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a front porch and privacy fence in the back. The flooring is luxury vinyl plank. Appliance is electric stove. It is furnished with heat and central air. NO PETS.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, right on Ellen Avenue. (Green duplex on the left)



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2996489)