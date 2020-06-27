All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1134 Ellen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1134 Ellen Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

1134 Ellen Avenue

1134 Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1134 Ellen Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex w/ Privacy Fence - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a front porch and privacy fence in the back. The flooring is luxury vinyl plank. Appliance is electric stove. It is furnished with heat and central air. NO PETS.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, right on Ellen Avenue. (Green duplex on the left)

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2996489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Ellen Avenue have any available units?
1134 Ellen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Ellen Avenue have?
Some of 1134 Ellen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Ellen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Ellen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Ellen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1134 Ellen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1134 Ellen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1134 Ellen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1134 Ellen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Ellen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Ellen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1134 Ellen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Ellen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1134 Ellen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Ellen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 Ellen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College