All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1128 Poplar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1128 Poplar Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1128 Poplar Street

1128 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1128 Poplar Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
1128 Poplar Street Available 12/20/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House near Downtown Rock Hill - Conveniently located off Dave Lyle Blvd. is this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick House just blocks away from Confederate Park, Glencairn Gardens and Historic Downtown Rock Hill. This home features a large backyard and a front porch. The kitchen includes an electric stove. The flooring consists of carpet and vinyl.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer, right onto Oakland, left on N. Wilson, left onto Cedar, right on Community and left onto Poplar

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4501049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Poplar Street have any available units?
1128 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 1128 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1128 Poplar Street offer parking?
No, 1128 Poplar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 1128 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College