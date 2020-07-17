Amenities
1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 Available 04/30/19 2 Bedroom Condo near Cherry Park - This updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo features a large living/dining room space and a galley style kitchen. An electric stove, over the range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher,and garbage disposal are included. There is a very large separate laundry room and a full sized washer and dryer set is included! This home has electric central heat & air. The flooring throughout the home is is carpet and vinyl.
*Renters Insurance is required!*
Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.
Directions to the property from our office: Turn right onto Ebenezer, slight right onto Oakland, left onto Cherry Road to Chandler Drive, left onto Chandler Estates (Come around to 2nd exit and unit is 2nd Building - Building B - on the right. Its the front unit near parking.)
Lease Terms: One Year.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(RLNE3875358)