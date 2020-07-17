All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101

1110 Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Chandler Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 Available 04/30/19 2 Bedroom Condo near Cherry Park - This updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo features a large living/dining room space and a galley style kitchen. An electric stove, over the range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher,and garbage disposal are included. There is a very large separate laundry room and a full sized washer and dryer set is included! This home has electric central heat & air. The flooring throughout the home is is carpet and vinyl.

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Turn right onto Ebenezer, slight right onto Oakland, left onto Cherry Road to Chandler Drive, left onto Chandler Estates (Come around to 2nd exit and unit is 2nd Building - Building B - on the right. Its the front unit near parking.)

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

(RLNE3875358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 have any available units?
1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 have?
Some of 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 offers parking.
Does 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 have a pool?
No, 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 have accessible units?
No, 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Chandler Drive Apt. 101 has units with dishwashers.
