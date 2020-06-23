All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

1076 Chandler Drive

1076 Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1076 Chandler Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Recently Renovated Home! - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom recently renovated home! It features a living room, dining room, kitchen, & laundry room. There is central air & gas heat, and new flooring throughout (carpet, ceramic tile, & laminate). There is a wood burning fireplace, a washer/dryer, and a stove & refrigerator. Exterior features include a back deck & a storage building.

Pet Policy: NO PETS!

Directions to the property from our office:Right on Ebenezer, right on Oakland, left on Cherry, Left on Chandler, House is on right.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Visit WWW.RINEHARTPROPERTIES.COM for additional information or to apply for this property!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1894557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 Chandler Drive have any available units?
1076 Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1076 Chandler Drive have?
Some of 1076 Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Chandler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 Chandler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1076 Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 1076 Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1076 Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1076 Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 1076 Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1076 Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1076 Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 Chandler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
