1076 Chandler Drive

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Recently Renovated Home! - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom recently renovated home! It features a living room, dining room, kitchen, & laundry room. There is central air & gas heat, and new flooring throughout (carpet, ceramic tile, & laminate). There is a wood burning fireplace, a washer/dryer, and a stove & refrigerator. Exterior features include a back deck & a storage building.



Pet Policy: NO PETS!



Directions to the property from our office:Right on Ebenezer, right on Oakland, left on Cherry, Left on Chandler, House is on right.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



