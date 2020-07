Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic rental just half a block from Winthrop University! Recently remodeled home with an open floor plan.

Spacious rooms as well as a nice fenced in yard & large deck. Recently re-modeled kitchen area, new HVAC unit, fresh interior paint, new windows, new doors, new plumbing, new ceiling fans & new flooring . Wonderful location: walking distance to Winthrop University and restaurants. Minutes to Downtown area and shops and I-77. Plenty of private parking.