3143 Woodsen Circle

Amenities
This charming rental home is conveniently located in West Columbia! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,542 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Covered front porch
--Covered carport
--Large, fully fenced backyard
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.