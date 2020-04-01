All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 3143 Woodsen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, SC
/
3143 Woodsen Circle
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:38 PM

3143 Woodsen Circle

3143 Woodsen Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3143 Woodsen Circle, Oak Grove, SC 29170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This charming rental home is conveniently located in West Columbia! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,542 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Covered front porch
--Covered carport
--Large, fully fenced backyard
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Carport,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Woodsen Circle have any available units?
3143 Woodsen Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3143 Woodsen Circle have?
Some of 3143 Woodsen Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Woodsen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Woodsen Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Woodsen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 Woodsen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3143 Woodsen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Woodsen Circle does offer parking.
Does 3143 Woodsen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 Woodsen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Woodsen Circle have a pool?
No, 3143 Woodsen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Woodsen Circle have accessible units?
No, 3143 Woodsen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Woodsen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 Woodsen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3143 Woodsen Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3143 Woodsen Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3143 Woodsen Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity