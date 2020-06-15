6895 Shahid Row

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 bedroom townhome available NOW - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has new carpet throughout and new laminate flooring installed in the kitchen and laundry areas. Upon entering the unit, you walk into a small foyer with a coat closet on your left and the family room on your left right past the closet. The family room gets lots of light from the large window. Off of the family room, there is a half bathroom. The kitchen and laundry room as in the rear of the unit and both have the new vinyl flooring (not shown in pictures). The kitchen is very open and even has room for a small removable island or other piece of furniture to gather around. The laundry room is large and also has a door that leads to the backyard and a large storage area under the stairs. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All bedrooms have new carpet. Come check out your new home today! Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit.



