North Charleston, SC
6895 Shahid Row
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:17 AM

6895 Shahid Row

6895 Shahid Row · (843) 633-1591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
North Charleston
Location

6895 Shahid Row, North Charleston, SC 29418

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6895 Shahid Row · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1122 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bedroom townhome available NOW - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has new carpet throughout and new laminate flooring installed in the kitchen and laundry areas. Upon entering the unit, you walk into a small foyer with a coat closet on your left and the family room on your left right past the closet. The family room gets lots of light from the large window. Off of the family room, there is a half bathroom. The kitchen and laundry room as in the rear of the unit and both have the new vinyl flooring (not shown in pictures). The kitchen is very open and even has room for a small removable island or other piece of furniture to gather around. The laundry room is large and also has a door that leads to the backyard and a large storage area under the stairs. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All bedrooms have new carpet. Come check out your new home today! Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit.

(RLNE5709231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6895 Shahid Row have any available units?
6895 Shahid Row has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 6895 Shahid Row currently offering any rent specials?
6895 Shahid Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6895 Shahid Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 6895 Shahid Row is pet friendly.
Does 6895 Shahid Row offer parking?
No, 6895 Shahid Row does not offer parking.
Does 6895 Shahid Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6895 Shahid Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6895 Shahid Row have a pool?
No, 6895 Shahid Row does not have a pool.
Does 6895 Shahid Row have accessible units?
No, 6895 Shahid Row does not have accessible units.
Does 6895 Shahid Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 6895 Shahid Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6895 Shahid Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 6895 Shahid Row does not have units with air conditioning.
