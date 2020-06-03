All apartments in North Charleston
5539 Blackwell Street
5539 Blackwell Street

5539 Blackwell Avenue · (843) 812-4937 ext. 1
Location

5539 Blackwell Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5539 Blackwell Street · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly Renovated Home Near Park Circle! - This cute little two bedroom one bathroom home was recently renovated and is ready for you to call home. It has refinished hardwoods throughout, a brand new kitchen, tiled shower, and spacious back yard. It is conveniently located five minutes from charming Park Circle along with easy access to I526 and I26.

Call us today to schedule a showing! Flexible lease terms available.

We offer easy online applications, leasing, payments and maintenance requests so you can get back to doing what you love. Whether you are local or coming from out of town, we are happy to help you find the perfect home!

*Appliances are included.*

(RLNE5732682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5539 Blackwell Street have any available units?
5539 Blackwell Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 5539 Blackwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Blackwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Blackwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 5539 Blackwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 5539 Blackwell Street offer parking?
No, 5539 Blackwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 5539 Blackwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5539 Blackwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Blackwell Street have a pool?
No, 5539 Blackwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 5539 Blackwell Street have accessible units?
No, 5539 Blackwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Blackwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5539 Blackwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5539 Blackwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5539 Blackwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
