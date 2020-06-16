All apartments in North Charleston
4767 June St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

4767 June St

4767 June Street · (843) 200-9287
Location

4767 June Street, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
*****OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 13TH FROM 12:00 TIL 2:00 pm ********This centrally located home is perfect if you want to be close to Boeing, Charleston Airport, Charleston Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets I-26 - Highway 526 and downtown Charleston.
The home has had a complete renovation new appliances, new laminate flooring throughout with an inviting open floor plan. Two new upgraded bathrooms flooring ceramic tile. Carport and one-car garage available. Backyard fully fenced. Lawn maintenance included. Pets acceptable with pet fee, release & agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4767 June St have any available units?
4767 June St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4767 June St have?
Some of 4767 June St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4767 June St currently offering any rent specials?
4767 June St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 June St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4767 June St is pet friendly.
Does 4767 June St offer parking?
Yes, 4767 June St does offer parking.
Does 4767 June St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 June St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 June St have a pool?
No, 4767 June St does not have a pool.
Does 4767 June St have accessible units?
No, 4767 June St does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 June St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4767 June St has units with dishwashers.
