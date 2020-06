Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! This cozy 4 BR home has just been fully remodeled with new paint, fresh tile in bathrooms, and reworked kitchen with new oven. Front porch opens to a large living room with plenty of natural light. Bedrooms have high ceilings, are spacious and have deep closets. Hardwood floors throughout. Pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.