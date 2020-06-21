2607 Madden Dr.

Amenities

*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Virtual walk-through tour now available! Welcome to this cozy home located in the heart of North Charleston! This renovated 2 bed 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and all black appliances. Each bedroom has hardwood floors and ceiling fans. This beautiful home is located minutes from West Ashley and Downtown Charleston allowing you to enjoying everything Charleston has to offer. No cats. 1 dog 50lbs. or under allowed.



PET POLICY:



No cats. 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Vacant



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred.



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program