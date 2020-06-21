All apartments in North Charleston
2607 Madden Dr.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

2607 Madden Dr

2607 Madden Drive · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2607 Madden Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Virtual walk-through tour now available! Welcome to this cozy home located in the heart of North Charleston! This renovated 2 bed 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and all black appliances. Each bedroom has hardwood floors and ceiling fans. This beautiful home is located minutes from West Ashley and Downtown Charleston allowing you to enjoying everything Charleston has to offer. No cats. 1 dog 50lbs. or under allowed.

PET POLICY:

No cats. 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Vacant

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred.

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2607 Madden Dr have any available units?
2607 Madden Dr has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Madden Dr have?
Some of 2607 Madden Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Madden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Madden Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Madden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Madden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Madden Dr offer parking?
No, 2607 Madden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Madden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Madden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Madden Dr have a pool?
No, 2607 Madden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Madden Dr have accessible units?
No, 2607 Madden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Madden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Madden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

