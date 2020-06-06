Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities

1916 Graham St Available 07/01/20 Charming Ranch/Central Location - This cute house has a front porch and sits on a nice .12 acre wooded lot. The floors are vinyl and laminate. There are ceiling fans in most rooms including the Master which also has multiple closets. The Kitchen comes with an Electric Range.



NO PETS- Please note the deposit, which is the same as first months rent, holds the property for up to 30 days and must be certified funds. Should we take the unit off of the market for you and you decide to not move into the unit for any reason the deposit will not be refunded, the deposit becomes refundable only after the full lease has been satisfied. All applicants/occupants over the age of 18 must have a credit score of at least 600 or pay a double deposit. We do not accept tenants with previous evictions. We also verify your rental and criminal history. All applicants and potential occupants will be declined should they have a felony on their record- weather considered as a conviction, deferred adjudication, court ordered intervention program or pending case. All misdemeanors that involve theft, sexual oriented crimes, drug oriented crimes, crimes against person or property (except DWI or DWLS) will also be declined.



No Pets Allowed



