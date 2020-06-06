All apartments in North Charleston
1916 Graham St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1916 Graham St

1916 Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Graham Street, North Charleston, SC 29406

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
1916 Graham St Available 07/01/20 Charming Ranch/Central Location - This cute house has a front porch and sits on a nice .12 acre wooded lot. The floors are vinyl and laminate. There are ceiling fans in most rooms including the Master which also has multiple closets. The Kitchen comes with an Electric Range.

NO PETS- Please note the deposit, which is the same as first months rent, holds the property for up to 30 days and must be certified funds. Should we take the unit off of the market for you and you decide to not move into the unit for any reason the deposit will not be refunded, the deposit becomes refundable only after the full lease has been satisfied. All applicants/occupants over the age of 18 must have a credit score of at least 600 or pay a double deposit. We do not accept tenants with previous evictions. We also verify your rental and criminal history. All applicants and potential occupants will be declined should they have a felony on their record- weather considered as a conviction, deferred adjudication, court ordered intervention program or pending case. All misdemeanors that involve theft, sexual oriented crimes, drug oriented crimes, crimes against person or property (except DWI or DWLS) will also be declined.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Graham St have any available units?
1916 Graham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Charleston, SC.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 1916 Graham St currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Graham St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Graham St pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Graham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 1916 Graham St offer parking?
No, 1916 Graham St does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Graham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Graham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Graham St have a pool?
No, 1916 Graham St does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Graham St have accessible units?
No, 1916 Graham St does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Graham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Graham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Graham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Graham St does not have units with air conditioning.
