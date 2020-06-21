All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1820 English St

1820 English Street · (843) 642-6057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 English Street, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1820 English St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1820 English St Available 07/01/20 Private Single Family Home - Hardwood floors thoughout, mature landscaping, and fenced in yard. Sorry no pets.
Please note the deposit, which is the same as first months rent, holds the property for up to 30 days and must be certified funds. Should we take the unit off of the market for you and you decide to not move into the unit for any reason the deposit will not be refunded, the deposit becomes refundable only after the full lease has been satisfied. All applicants/occupants over the age of 18 must have a credit score of at least 600 or pay a double deposit. We do not accept tenants with previous evictions. We also verify your rental and criminal history. All applicants and potential occupants will be declined should they have a felony on their record- weather considered as a conviction, deferred adjudication, court ordered intervention program or pending case. All misdemeanors that involve theft, sexual oriented crimes, drug oriented crimes, crimes against person or property (except DWI or DWLS) will also be declined.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 English St have any available units?
1820 English St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 1820 English St currently offering any rent specials?
1820 English St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 English St pet-friendly?
No, 1820 English St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 1820 English St offer parking?
No, 1820 English St does not offer parking.
Does 1820 English St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 English St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 English St have a pool?
No, 1820 English St does not have a pool.
Does 1820 English St have accessible units?
No, 1820 English St does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 English St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 English St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 English St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 English St does not have units with air conditioning.
