1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.

Amenities
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures. The kitchen features integrated appliances, upgraded granite, back splash, raised panel cabinets with crown molding throughout. Plantation blinds throughout. Screened back porch with view of trees, great for relaxing. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, gas, internet and cable.