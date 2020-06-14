All apartments in Myrtle Beach
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.

1208 Yorkshire Parkway · (843) 259-2280
Location

1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures. The kitchen features integrated appliances, upgraded granite, back splash, raised panel cabinets with crown molding throughout. Plantation blinds throughout. Screened back porch with view of trees, great for relaxing. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, gas, internet and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. have any available units?
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. have?
Some of 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Beach.
Does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. offer parking?
No, 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Yorkshire Pkwy. does not have units with air conditioning.
