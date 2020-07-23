/
horry county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
157 Apartments for rent in Horry County, SC
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
30 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
2 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
15 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
31 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
20 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
12 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 11:02 AM
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
$
16 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4705 Wild Iris Drive 105
4705 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bed condo in Myrtlewood community - This 1 bed 1 bath 1st floor condo located in the popular Myrtlewood community has stainless appliances, and a breakfast nook.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4141 Hibiscus Drive
4141 Hibcus Drive, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1251 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Get 1/2OFF your 1st month if you move in by Aug 1 - Property Id: 325256 GET HALF OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH if you move in by August 1!!! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath corner condominium featuring cathedral ceilings, washer and dryer in
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Heatherwood
103 Heatherwood Place, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2026 sqft
Hidden Woods Home - Just Listed in Hidden Woods! Check out this beautiful 3Bed/2Bath home with two car garage conveniently located just off Hwy 544 on the south end of Myrtle Beach. This property features new paint throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
228 Turning Pines Loop
228 Turning Pines Loop, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Beautiful newly built home in Turning Pines Community - Carolina Forest - This New construction home in Turning Pines features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, Vaulted ceilings in the living room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5759 rosewood drive
5759 Rosewood Drive, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Must see 3 bedroom in socastee - Property Id: 182237 Beautiful brick home on a lake Close to schools ,shopping, Market Commons Small pets ok Español 843-222-1228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
603 30th Ave south 12
603 30th Avenue South, Atlantic Beach, SC
Studio
$735
750 sqft
Brand new efficiency walk to ocean - Property Id: 182235 Brand new efficiency Walk to the beach Utilities included Close to shopping Restaurants Small pet ok Español 843-222-1228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1302 Church Street
1302 Church Street, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1834 sqft
3BR/2BA Ranch Home - Major Renovations with Brand New Gorgeous Kitchen! - Immaculate 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick ranch style home in the heart of Conway on 501.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6784 Pee Dee Highway
6784 Pee Dee Highway, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
Brick Rancher with Country Charm & Great Location!! - This 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom single family home is super cute and cozy! Large and open living area with kitchen, dining room, and living room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1034 Tee Shot Drive
1034 Tee Shot Dr, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Off 501 and access to highways and shopping - Property Id: 322497 Stunning townhouse located in a golf course community. close to pool and mailbox. Fifteen minutes to the airport and beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit C
320 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 320-C Rent is $900.00 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 Great Lakes Cir
1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868 Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
