80 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
65 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
11 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.

1 Unit Available
6526 Valene Court
6526 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.

South Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
402 75th Ave N. Unit C
402 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
864 sqft
75th Ave N Renovated Loft Style Townhome - Stunning 1Bed/1.5Bath loft style town home with tons of upgrades all located east of Kings Hwy within walking distance to the beach! Kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and updated appliances.

1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.

1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
The Battery at The Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=untoi1h1j3o Stunning 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor.

1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.

1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr Apt 304
4828 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1070 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in the highly desirable, Magnolia Point community located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. Spacious, freshly painted condo featuring an open floor concept through out the kitchen, dining and living areas.

1 Unit Available
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C
480 River Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
790 sqft
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C - 480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C Available 07/01/20 River Oaks 1st floor condo - First floor 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo with a screened-in porch overlooking River Oaks golf course.

1 Unit Available
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Myrtle Beach, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Myrtle Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

