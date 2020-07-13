Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC with parking

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
22 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
39 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 07:12am
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1749 Paddington St.
1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7509 N Ocean Blvd #502
7509 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Ocean Villas Par Furnished Condo - Rare opportunity to rent this ocean view unit in Myrtle Bech at Ocean Villas. This shot gun style unit features granite kitchen countertops with a stainless steel appliance package. Tile flooring throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 G Kruzel St.
2761 Kruzel St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Market Common - Row Homes - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JR9ztLNrd1m Gorgeous 3 story brick town home in Market Common, 2bd/2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, with den.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6526 Valene Court
6526 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7300 Porcher Dr.
7300 Porcher Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful townhome less than 1,000 feet from the beach for rent available ASAP! The 3 bedrooms are all full of light and spacious. There are 2 full baths on the top two floors and a half bath on the first floor by the entrance for guests.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1105 Great Lakes Cir
1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868 Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Beach

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3137 Robin's Nest Way
3137 Robins Nest Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot, at The Farm with Amenities! - Stunning unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home on a spacious corner lot overlooks a lake in The Farm community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.
City Guide for Myrtle Beach, SC

If you're one of those folks that never wants to leave the beach, that wants to live life like a permanent vacation, well then it's time to stop fighting it. With a year-round vacation town like Myrtle Beach you can live the good life in perfectly affordable luxury.

A little city of less than 30,000 people, Myrtle Beach has enough amusement parks, golf courses, tourist shops, upscale retail, nightclubs, dinner theaters, and restaurants to entertain millions. And, it does. Tourists flood into the city year round. And, who could resist? There is hell to be raised every day, with motorcycle rallies, festivals, concerts, fireworks, and everything you can imagine. A local's word to the wise: start your week off on the Sky Wheel, a 200-foot "Farris wheel" of glass gondolas which provide the perfect, most beautiful view for contemplating how to spend the week.

With all this luxury, you would think that finding a cheap apartment for rent is just as hard as finding a polar bear in Hawaii. Well, Myrtle Beach is a city that has plenty of cheap apartments. With one to three-bedroom apartments renting in the $500 - $900 range, as well as a few studio apartments for rent below $400, there are lots of options. Of course, you can spend more if you want. Beachfront condos, luxury apartments, and stylish marketplace studios rent in the $700 to $1,500 range.

Keep in mind that the more you spend on an apartment rental, the more resort-like your home will be. Sure you can rent for as low as $400, but those studio apartments for rent at $700 come with all sorts of shiny bells and whistles. At the higher price point, you can expect your community to come with a swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, business center, game room, clubhouse, sand volleyball court, and a backdrop of breathtaking stone balconies, private terraces, and other beach-resort-style opulence. You can also expect an ideal location, such as on the water, or above the marketplace.

On the other hand, you can save some money renting a cheap apartment with a bit more distance to the beach and other popular attractions. In cheap apartments, however, you will have just basic amenities, such as a laundry room, a little playground, and some picnic tables.

So, now you are ready to be a permanent vacationer in Myrtle Beach. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Myrtle Beach, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Myrtle Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

