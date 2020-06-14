/
furnished apartments
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
South Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
1033 World Tour Blvd Unit 204
1033 World Tour Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in World Tour - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is a must see! This two bedroom is over 1200 square feet with granite counter tops, fully furnished, and ready to move in! Rent includes water, sewer, trash,
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.
1 Unit Available
1037 Huger Park Ave.
1037 Huger Park Ave, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3117 sqft
1037 Huger Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Spacious New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private balcony, and spacious floor plan.
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2511 sqft
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Myrtle Beach
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1 Unit Available
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H
360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath for $800 a month! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-H. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
1 Unit Available
147 Watson Dr
147 Watson Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Fully furnished, Low Country style home situated on 1.6 acres with mature and lush landscaping overlooking a beautiful pond. This rental is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious home that features an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
