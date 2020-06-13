/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
65 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
14 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6526 Valene Court
6526 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse Market common - Property Id: 292264 Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome in The heart of market common within walking distance to shops and restaurants Gorgeous Corner unit with wood floors, stainless appliances , and granite
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
The Battery at The Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=untoi1h1j3o Stunning 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Pipers Lane
607 Pipers Ln, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767534)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Butkus Drive Unit 7
118 Butkus Dr, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Unfurnished 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - no rent until January - 2nd Floor Unfurnished Condo - 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath with vaulted ceiling overlooking pond. No smoking - No Pets Available June 1. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3769110)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr Apt 304
4828 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1070 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in the highly desirable, Magnolia Point community located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. Spacious, freshly painted condo featuring an open floor concept through out the kitchen, dining and living areas.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
1310 Ashboro Ct
1310 Ashboro Court, Horry County, SC
Note*** This property is not furnished. This immaculate home is located in the gated Intracoastal Waterway community of Carolina Waterway Plantation. Situated off of River Oaks Dr in a desirable school district.
1 of 35
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
603 Carnaby Loop
603 Carnaby Loop, Horry County, SC
This stunning, nearly-new home in the highly-coveted community of Berkshire Forest in Carolina Forest is just waiting for you to move in! It has two bedrooms upstairs, and a master and flex room (study or 4th bedroom) downstairs.
Similar Pages
Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMyrtle Beach 3 BedroomsMyrtle Beach Apartments with Balcony
Myrtle Beach Apartments with GarageMyrtle Beach Apartments with GymMyrtle Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMyrtle Beach Apartments with ParkingMyrtle Beach Apartments with Pool