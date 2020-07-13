Apartment List
/
SC
/
myrtle beach
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM

54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
22 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:12am
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
505 63rd Avenue N Unit #9
505 63rd Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
913 sqft
505 63rd Avenue N Unit #9 Available 07/13/20 Available Now! ADORABLE 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo - Super close to the beach! Location can't be beat! - PET FRIENDLY 2 BED/2 BATH LOFT STYLE CONDO CLOSE TO BEACH, 63RD AVENUE! 2 story condo conveniently

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1749 Paddington St.
1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 G Kruzel St.
2761 Kruzel St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Market Common - Row Homes - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JR9ztLNrd1m Gorgeous 3 story brick town home in Market Common, 2bd/2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, with den.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 75th Avenue North- Unit C
403 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
780 Gabreski Ln
780 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath partial brick townhome located in the Sail house subdivsion! The interior is accented with beautiful wood flooring, crown molding, and granite counter tops in the kitchen and full baths.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1103 Dunbar St 2
1103 Dunbar Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
Best location One bedrooms Myrtle Beach - Property Id: 229681 Great location of 21st Ave., North. Would floors, deck, all utilities included Close to the beach, shopping ,restaurants Broadway Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4012 Alvina Way
4012 Alvina Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2900 sqft
4012 Alvina Way Available 08/03/20 Lovely Home in Berkshire Forest! - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan, plenty of space and is located in a popular Carolina Forest community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1105 Great Lakes Cir
1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868 Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

Similar Pages

Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMyrtle Beach 3 BedroomsMyrtle Beach Apartments with Balcony
Myrtle Beach Apartments with GarageMyrtle Beach Apartments with GymMyrtle Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMyrtle Beach Apartments with ParkingMyrtle Beach Apartments with Pool
Myrtle Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerMyrtle Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMyrtle Beach Furnished ApartmentsMyrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SC
Murrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University