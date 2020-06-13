Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
44 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
64 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
926 A Iris
926 Iris St, Myrtle Beach, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1184 sqft
926 A Iris Available 07/06/20 Live/Work Townhouse In Market Common - Welcome home!!! This beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse is just what you've been looking for. Located above a commercial unit, the residential property is spacious and open.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1
3910 Socastee Boulevard, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Beach

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1602 Fawn Vista Drive Unit 2B5
1602 North Fawn Vista Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Yard in Surfside Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse has been fully remodeled with new flooring, appliances, counter tops, fixtures, roof, windows, water heater and HVAC.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5609 Camilla Court
5609 Camilla Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1733 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5505252)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.
City Guide for Myrtle Beach, SC

If you're one of those folks that never wants to leave the beach, that wants to live life like a permanent vacation, well then it's time to stop fighting it. With a year-round vacation town like Myrtle Beach you can live the good life in perfectly affordable luxury.

A little city of less than 30,000 people, Myrtle Beach has enough amusement parks, golf courses, tourist shops, upscale retail, nightclubs, dinner theaters, and restaurants to entertain millions. And, it does. Tourists flood into the city year round. And, who could resist? There is hell to be raised every day, with motorcycle rallies, festivals, concerts, fireworks, and everything you can imagine. A local's word to the wise: start your week off on the Sky Wheel, a 200-foot "Farris wheel" of glass gondolas which provide the perfect, most beautiful view for contemplating how to spend the week.

With all this luxury, you would think that finding a cheap apartment for rent is just as hard as finding a polar bear in Hawaii. Well, Myrtle Beach is a city that has plenty of cheap apartments. With one to three-bedroom apartments renting in the $500 - $900 range, as well as a few studio apartments for rent below $400, there are lots of options. Of course, you can spend more if you want. Beachfront condos, luxury apartments, and stylish marketplace studios rent in the $700 to $1,500 range.

Keep in mind that the more you spend on an apartment rental, the more resort-like your home will be. Sure you can rent for as low as $400, but those studio apartments for rent at $700 come with all sorts of shiny bells and whistles. At the higher price point, you can expect your community to come with a swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, business center, game room, clubhouse, sand volleyball court, and a backdrop of breathtaking stone balconies, private terraces, and other beach-resort-style opulence. You can also expect an ideal location, such as on the water, or above the marketplace.

On the other hand, you can save some money renting a cheap apartment with a bit more distance to the beach and other popular attractions. In cheap apartments, however, you will have just basic amenities, such as a laundry room, a little playground, and some picnic tables.

So, now you are ready to be a permanent vacationer in Myrtle Beach. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Myrtle Beach, SC

Finding an apartment in Myrtle Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

