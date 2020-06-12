/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:50 PM
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
20 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
67 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1168 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
48 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
11 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
25 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1307 Hemingway St A
1307 Hemingway St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex - Property Id: 298752 Beautiful beautifully renovated duplex with two bedrooms and one bath close to the beach shopping and restaurants in the heart of Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
926 A Iris
926 Iris St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1184 sqft
926 A Iris Available 07/06/20 Live/Work Townhouse In Market Common - Welcome home!!! This beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse is just what you've been looking for. Located above a commercial unit, the residential property is spacious and open.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6703 Jefferson Place Unit C7
6703 Jefferson Place, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Colony Club Town House - Charming 2Bed/1.5Bath town home close to the beach! This unit features laminate hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Both bedrooms located on the second floor. Community pool. Water, sewer and trash come already included.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
811 66th Avenue North - C3
811 66th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in Myrtle Beach. Washer and dryer in unit with keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Exterior storage shed also included to keep additional belongings.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4677 Wild Iris Dr.
4677 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4677 Wild Iris Dr. in Myrtle Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
589 BLUE RIVER COURT, UNIT 4-G
589 Blue River Ct, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE5806385)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C
480 River Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
790 sqft
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C - 480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C Available 07/01/20 River Oaks 1st floor condo - First floor 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo with a screened-in porch overlooking River Oaks golf course.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 World Tour Blvd Unit 204
1033 World Tour Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in World Tour - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is a must see! This two bedroom is over 1200 square feet with granite counter tops, fully furnished, and ready to move in! Rent includes water, sewer, trash,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 WHITE RIVER DRIVE, UNIT 25-G
505 White River Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE2576796)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3735 Block House Way #128
3735 Block House Way, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1
3910 Socastee Boulevard, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer.
