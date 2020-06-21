All apartments in Mount Pleasant
3428 Billings Street

3428 Billings Street · (843) 242-1504
Location

3428 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Hamlin Plantation

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This stunning fully updated town-house is located in beautiful Hamlin Plantation just 7 miles from the beach! Very convenient to Town Centre and shopping/dining and entertainment. The town-home boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile floors. The first floor consists of a spacious living room, updated kitchen,1/2 bath and a semi-enclosed porch. The 2 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with 2 full baths. Amenities include: walking trails, jr. Olympic size community pool with water slide, play ground, tennis courts, club house and exercise facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Billings Street have any available units?
3428 Billings Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3428 Billings Street have?
Some of 3428 Billings Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 Billings Street currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Billings Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Billings Street pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Billings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 3428 Billings Street offer parking?
No, 3428 Billings Street does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Billings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Billings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Billings Street have a pool?
Yes, 3428 Billings Street has a pool.
Does 3428 Billings Street have accessible units?
No, 3428 Billings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Billings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 Billings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Billings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Billings Street does not have units with air conditioning.
