3428 Billings Street

This stunning fully updated town-house is located in beautiful Hamlin Plantation just 7 miles from the beach! Very convenient to Town Centre and shopping/dining and entertainment. The town-home boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile floors. The first floor consists of a spacious living room, updated kitchen,1/2 bath and a semi-enclosed porch. The 2 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with 2 full baths. Amenities include: walking trails, jr. Olympic size community pool with water slide, play ground, tennis courts, club house and exercise facility.