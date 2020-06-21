All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 1022 Rosewood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
1022 Rosewood Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

1022 Rosewood Ln

1022 Rosewood Lane · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1022 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful one bedroom, 2nd floor condo in the gated Southampton Pointe. One of the best units donning a spacious porch that is accessible from the living room and bedroom. Direct views of the pool! Additional amenities include tennis courts and a community room. Hardwood floors flow throughout the unit. Light and bright kitchen with quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer included for your convenience! Condo has easy access to I-526 and just a short drive to the charming Downtown Charleston. 1 pet allowed.

PET POLICY:

1 pet allowed.

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com.

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Rosewood Ln have any available units?
1022 Rosewood Ln has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 Rosewood Ln have?
Some of 1022 Rosewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Rosewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Rosewood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Rosewood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Rosewood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1022 Rosewood Ln offer parking?
No, 1022 Rosewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Rosewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Rosewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Rosewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1022 Rosewood Ln has a pool.
Does 1022 Rosewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1022 Rosewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Rosewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Rosewood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Rosewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1022 Rosewood Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1022 Rosewood Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity