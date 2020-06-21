1022 Rosewood Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful one bedroom, 2nd floor condo in the gated Southampton Pointe. One of the best units donning a spacious porch that is accessible from the living room and bedroom. Direct views of the pool! Additional amenities include tennis courts and a community room. Hardwood floors flow throughout the unit. Light and bright kitchen with quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer included for your convenience! Condo has easy access to I-526 and just a short drive to the charming Downtown Charleston. 1 pet allowed.



PET POLICY:



1 pet allowed.



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com.



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program