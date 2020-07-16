All apartments in Lexington County
457 Cape Jasmine Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

457 Cape Jasmine Way

Location

457 Cape Jasmine Way, Lexington County, SC 29073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 457 Cape Jasmine Way Lexington SC · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,235 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5873653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Cape Jasmine Way have any available units?
457 Cape Jasmine Way has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 457 Cape Jasmine Way have?
Some of 457 Cape Jasmine Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Cape Jasmine Way currently offering any rent specials?
457 Cape Jasmine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Cape Jasmine Way pet-friendly?
No, 457 Cape Jasmine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 457 Cape Jasmine Way offer parking?
Yes, 457 Cape Jasmine Way offers parking.
Does 457 Cape Jasmine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Cape Jasmine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Cape Jasmine Way have a pool?
Yes, 457 Cape Jasmine Way has a pool.
Does 457 Cape Jasmine Way have accessible units?
No, 457 Cape Jasmine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Cape Jasmine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Cape Jasmine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Cape Jasmine Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 457 Cape Jasmine Way has units with air conditioning.
