1894 Sandal Brook Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Convenient and cute town home just off 521 in Indian Land. This town home host open floor plan on the main level with Wood floors through out. Black appliances in kitchen and cozy family room. Main level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry is located on Main level as well. Enclosed private patio area. Upper level host a private master suite with bathroom and walk in closet. Community has pool and is convenient to south Charlotte Area just over the SC line. Washer and Dryer included as a convenience. Contact PPD today to schedule an appointment to see this property. (704)628-7096 or www.PrismPD.com