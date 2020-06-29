Convenient and cute town home just off 521 in Indian Land. This town home host open floor plan on the main level with Wood floors through out. Black appliances in kitchen and cozy family room. Main level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry is located on Main level as well. Enclosed private patio area. Upper level host a private master suite with bathroom and walk in closet. Community has pool and is convenient to south Charlotte Area just over the SC line. Washer and Dryer included as a convenience. Contact PPD today to schedule an appointment to see this property. (704)628-7096 or www.PrismPD.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have any available units?
1894 Sandal Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have?
Some of 1894 Sandal Brook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1894 Sandal Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
1894 Sandal Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.