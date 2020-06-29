All apartments in Lancaster County
Lancaster County, SC
1894 Sandal Brook Road
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1894 Sandal Brook Road

1894 Sandal Brook Rd · No Longer Available
1894 Sandal Brook Rd, Lancaster County, SC 29707

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
pool
Convenient and cute town home just off 521 in Indian Land. This town home host open floor plan on the main level with Wood floors through out. Black appliances in kitchen and cozy family room. Main level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry is located on Main level as well. Enclosed private patio area. Upper level host a private master suite with bathroom and walk in closet. Community has pool and is convenient to south Charlotte Area just over the SC line. Washer and Dryer included as a convenience. Contact PPD today to schedule an appointment to see this property. (704)628-7096 or www.PrismPD.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have any available units?
1894 Sandal Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have?
Some of 1894 Sandal Brook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1894 Sandal Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
1894 Sandal Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1894 Sandal Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 1894 Sandal Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road offer parking?
No, 1894 Sandal Brook Road does not offer parking.
Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1894 Sandal Brook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have a pool?
Yes, 1894 Sandal Brook Road has a pool.
Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 1894 Sandal Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1894 Sandal Brook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1894 Sandal Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1894 Sandal Brook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
