kershaw county
75 Apartments for rent in Kershaw County, SC📍
17 Falcon Crest Road
17 Falcon Crest Road, Lugoff, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1457 sqft
This delightful home located in Lugoff SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,457 Sqft! This well-designed home is certainly an eye-catcher! The front of the home features landscaped bushes leading to the step-up porch.
1025 Broad Street
1025 Broad Street, Camden, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1911 sqft
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in downtown Camden Historic building. Currently under construction. 14’ ceilings, heart pine floors with a spectacular front view as well as the private entrance to Broad Street. Private parking.
57 Strawberry Field Lane
57 Strawberry Field Lane, Elgin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1883 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home w/ laminate hardwood floors throughout main living space. Formal dining and open floor plan. Fireplace in living room. Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and high ceilings.
883 Medfield Road
883 Medfield Road, Lugoff, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,155
1152 sqft
Come tour this four bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a carport.
Results within 1 mile of Kershaw County
489 Denman Loop
489 Denman Loop, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2400 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2.
854 Centennial Drive
854 Centennial Drive, Richland County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3950 sqft
Outstanding Home in Lake Carolina!!! - Beautiful Home in the Well Desired Lake Carolina Community! We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home.
457 Denman Loop
457 Denman Loop, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2125 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1096 Campbell Ridge Drive
1096 Campbell Ridge Dr, Richland County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,699
2495 sqft
1096 Campbell Ridge - Move in October 1 to this BRAND NEW HOME with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Granite counter tops! Gas Range! 2 Car Garage! A wooden covered deck.There are 5 bedrooms total in this brand new home.
Results within 5 miles of Kershaw County
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1508 sqft
More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle.
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
117 Parliament Drive
117 Parliament Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
No Longer Available / Leased This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
408 Greensprings Drive
408 Green Springs Dr, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1455 sqft
No Longer Available / Leased Covered front porch, appliances, ceiling fans for added comfort. There's paint and carpet throughout, and a large fenced! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
133 Carolina Ridge Drive
133 Carolina Ridge Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2220 sqft
Beautiful brick home in Laurel Chase, Lake Carolina Immaculate home on manicured lot with complete irrigation system. 3 bedrooms 2 bath + huge bonus ranch style home with a split floorplan.
243 Brooksdale Drive
243 Brooksdale Drive, Richland County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2855 sqft
Brick Front, Great Floor Plan, 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Granite counter-tops throughout, and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with a fireplace.
325 Greensprings Drive
325 Green Springs Dr, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1396 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1396 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, ceiling fans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and is
324 Risdon Way
324 Risdon Way, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1791 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace,
559 Teaberry Drive
559 Teaberry Dr, Richland County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2241 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
564 Teaberry Drive
564 Teaberry Dr, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1861 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer This stunning 4-Bedroom 2.5-Bathroom home just at 1861sf.
1406 May Oak Circle
1406 May Oak Circle, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quaint 3 bedroom single family dwelling - Property Id: 56271 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1406-may-oak-circle-columbia-sc/56271 Property Id 56271 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5937349)
36 Coachmen ct
36 Coachmen Court, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1692 sqft
36 Coachmen - 36 Coachmen Rental Amount:$1300.
549 Summitt Terrace Court
549 Summit Terrace Ct, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
549 Summitt Terrace Court Available 08/15/20 Lovely Townhouse in Northeast area - Lovely 3BR/2.
