Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:40 PM

5670 Lake Wylie Road

5670 Lake Wylie Road · (704) 457-7866
Location

5670 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful Custom Built Executive Home in Lake Wylie on approximately 2-acres in the Award Winning Clover School District.

High-End Finishes throughout, Master-Suite on Main-Level, Beautifully Finished, Walk-in closets, Tiled with Large Jaccuzzi Garden Tub.

Home has all the formals, 5 full-size Bedrooms, 3 Full & 2 Half Bathrooms, Open Large Kitchen with Double-Oven, Island with Cooking-Bar, Kitchen has Sliders that Open to the Grassy Courtyard with built-in Grilling Station, Sink and Bar with Patio for Entertaining. Finished Walkout Basement with Theater Room.

Custom "His" and "Her" driveways, each with their own 2-car garage and work area/storage.

Easy Quick Commute to Charlotte, Airport, Shopping, Dining and the Lake with Recreation.

Schools;
Elementary School: Crowders Creek
High School: Clover
Middle School: Oakridge

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5670 Lake Wylie Road have any available units?
5670 Lake Wylie Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5670 Lake Wylie Road have?
Some of 5670 Lake Wylie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5670 Lake Wylie Road currently offering any rent specials?
5670 Lake Wylie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5670 Lake Wylie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5670 Lake Wylie Road is pet friendly.
Does 5670 Lake Wylie Road offer parking?
Yes, 5670 Lake Wylie Road offers parking.
Does 5670 Lake Wylie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5670 Lake Wylie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5670 Lake Wylie Road have a pool?
No, 5670 Lake Wylie Road does not have a pool.
Does 5670 Lake Wylie Road have accessible units?
No, 5670 Lake Wylie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5670 Lake Wylie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5670 Lake Wylie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5670 Lake Wylie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5670 Lake Wylie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
