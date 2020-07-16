5670 Lake Wylie Road

Amenities
Beautiful Custom Built Executive Home in Lake Wylie on approximately 2-acres in the Award Winning Clover School District.
High-End Finishes throughout, Master-Suite on Main-Level, Beautifully Finished, Walk-in closets, Tiled with Large Jaccuzzi Garden Tub.
Home has all the formals, 5 full-size Bedrooms, 3 Full & 2 Half Bathrooms, Open Large Kitchen with Double-Oven, Island with Cooking-Bar, Kitchen has Sliders that Open to the Grassy Courtyard with built-in Grilling Station, Sink and Bar with Patio for Entertaining. Finished Walkout Basement with Theater Room.
Custom "His" and "Her" driveways, each with their own 2-car garage and work area/storage.
Easy Quick Commute to Charlotte, Airport, Shopping, Dining and the Lake with Recreation.
Schools;
Elementary School: Crowders Creek
High School: Clover
Middle School: Oakridge
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.