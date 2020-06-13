Apartment List
/
SC
/
isle of palms
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Wild Dunes
1 Unit Available
45 Twin Oaks Lane
45 Twin Oaks Lane, Isle of Palms, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
Wonderful longterm rental proerpty with in the gates of Wild Dunes. Not many of these oportunities to rent long-term With in the Wild Dunes gates. Great three bedroom 2 bath home.
Results within 5 miles of Isle of Palms
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
41 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,127
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
129 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,145
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
19 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
985 Sea Gull Dr
985 Sea Gull Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2211 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Don`t miss this adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch style home in Shemwood II, a waterfront community in Old Mt. Pleasant. Convenient to Shem Creek, Sullivan's Island, downtown, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Park West
1 Unit Available
1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510
1300 Park West Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$300 off first month's rent! Great one bedroom condo with a large screened-in porch located in the gated Madison community in Park West! This third floor unit has carpet throughout the dining room, living room, and bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1022 Rosewood Ln
1022 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
767 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom, 2nd floor condo in the gated Southampton Pointe. One of the best units donning a spacious porch that is accessible from the living room and bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1384 Thayer Hall Drive
1384 Thayer Hall Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1000 sqft
Treasured Home in Mt Pleasant 2 bedroom 2 baths, hardwood floors, open living, kitchen and dining room area great for entertaining, large privacy fenced yard with patio on corner lot. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2649 Lohr Dr
2649 Lohr Drive, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mount Pleasant Single Family Close to Beaches - Property Id: 295945 You will feel right at home in this light and airy open floor plan living space! Close to shopping and beaches, this house sits on a quiet street in a small

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,375
866 sqft
Mount Pleasant One Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1258 Dingle Rd
1258 Dingle Road, Charleston County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2511 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Town House (Mt Pleasant) - Property Id: 251713 This gorgeous 4 bedroom townhome built in 2016 is centrally located close to shopping, restaurants, and only 10 minutes to the beaches!! Features include hardwood floors and nice

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3869 Hanoverian Drive
3869 Hanoverian Dr, Charleston County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
2931 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Tupelo Forest (Mount Pleasant) - This open floor plan home has 4 flex spaces plus a climate controlled garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3639 Nassas St
3639 Nassas Street, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Located on the north end of Mt. Pleasant, Copahee View is a quaint, community consisting of approximately 100 homeowners.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2437 Fulford Ct
2437 Fulford Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
This beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home is in one of the most highly sought after areas of Mt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
806 Abcaw Way
806 Abcaw Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1345 sqft
806 Abcaw Way Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Home with Fireplace and Fenced Yard in Mt Pleasant - Charming brick ranch in the heart of Mt. Pleasant only minutes away from downtown Historic Charleston, Isle of Palms, or Daniel Island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Isle of Palms, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Isle of Palms renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Isle of Palms 2 BedroomsIsle of Palms 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIsle of Palms 3 Bedrooms
Isle of Palms Apartments with BalconyIsle of Palms Apartments with ParkingIsle of Palms Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Isle of Palms Dog Friendly ApartmentsIsle of Palms Furnished ApartmentsIsle of Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCGeorgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College