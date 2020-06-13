Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Murrells Inlet, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Results within 5 miles of Murrells Inlet
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
126 Burkridge West Dr
126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
104 Collins Glenn Dr
104 Collins Glenn Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1760 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desired community of Collins Glen in Murrells Inlet. Close to Blackmoor Golf Course, Huntington Beach State Park, and located in award winning St. James School District.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
88 Salt Marsh Circle
88 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
AVAILABLE TO SHOW AND RENT JULY. This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove Community. Conveniently located to everything the Pawleys Island / Litchfield area has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Fawn Vista Drive Unit 2B5
1602 North Fawn Vista Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Yard in Surfside Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse has been fully remodeled with new flooring, appliances, counter tops, fixtures, roof, windows, water heater and HVAC.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
109 Ashley River Rd
109 Ashley River Road, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
House For Rent at "The Lakes" Beautifully Landscaped Home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the desirable neighborhood, "The Lakes" within minutes of Surfside Beach & Pier.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
55 Sandlapper Way
55 Sandlapper Way, Georgetown County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This fabulous unfurnished home of 4BR, 4.5 BA, was built in 2015 and includes 3,062 Sq Ft of finished area. Each bedroom has a bath. All rooms are large. Kitchen and living room are open with separate dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1060 Lizzie Ln
1060 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Will consider a 6-month lease but prefer longer Nearly Brand NEW Home in Mallard Landing off Glens bay rd. This home has an open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
108 Salt Marsh Circle
108 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE OCTOBER. Can be shown now through Memorial Day with a 24 hour notice. This second level, two bedroom, two bath condo is offered fully furnished. It is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove community.
Results within 10 miles of Murrells Inlet
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
The Battery at The Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=untoi1h1j3o Stunning 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
100 Ella Kinley Circle
100 Ella Kinley Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1357 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the upscale Villages at Queens Harbour. Nestled between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach right off of Highway 17 with plenty of shopping, restaurants and the beach nearby.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
6626 Heron Point
6626 Heron Point, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Murrells Inlet, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Murrells Inlet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

