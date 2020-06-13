/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Wild Dunes
1 Unit Available
2 50th Avenue
2 50th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
8100 sqft
Ocean breezes and colorful sunrises are what awaits you at 2 50th. Located in the coveted ''Avenues'' on IOP, there is no on-street parking on 42nd to 56th Avenue, thus creating almost private cul-de-sacs with little beach traffic.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Wild Dunes
1 Unit Available
11 44th Ave
11 44th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beach Bungalow: A perfect beach get-away for the weekends or anytime easy living. 2BR/2BA Fully furnished. A block from the beach. Includes utilities. No smokers or pets. Call 203 841 8654 for more information. Available March 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Isle of Palms
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1811 Chatelain Way
1811 Chatelain Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1200 sqft
Charleston Corporate Housing offers fully furnished, all inclusive short term apartments and homes throughout South Carolina, as well as parts of North Carolina and Georgia.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Ben Sawyer Boulevard
1501 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in an amazing location! Located just 2 miles from the Sullivan's Island beaches, 2 miles from historic Shem Creek and a short drive from
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2270 Show Basket Way
2270 Show Basket Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2222 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful home in Sweetgrass subdivision of Mount Pleasant.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Long Grove Drive
1600 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All you need is your tooth brush and your clothes. MInutes from the beach off the IOP connector. Fully furnished, ALL utilities AND High Speed WIFI. If that isn't enough- Cable is included TOO. The pool is just steps away from the condo.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2046 Pinecone Court
2046 Pinecone Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1725 sqft
Looking for a place while you look at local real estate, thinking new construction, we have quality furnishedhomes that will exceed your needs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1481 Center Street Ext
1481 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
This is a cozy fully furnished, first floor, two bedroom two bath condo in the sought after Bay Club Sea Lofts! Water service is included, and it even comes equipped with a washer and dryer! Access to the community pool and fitness center are also
Results within 10 miles of Isle of Palms
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
108 Queen Street Apt A
108 Queen Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Unit Apt A Available 06/15/20 Queen Street Town home 1 Block from King Street - Property Id: 126661 Fantastic Location! Just one block from King Street. Downstairs apartment of beautiful home that sits on the corner of Queen Street and Archdale.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
249 Ashley Avenue
249 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1932 sqft
249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B
202 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
230 sqft
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
55 Laurens St
55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,650
800 sqft
Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071 Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)... built in desk, high speed Internet service, stereo system, VHS, & DVD, all provided by owner.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
75 Cooper Street
75 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1363 sqft
Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
162 Broad Street
162 Broad Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1100 sqft
Monthly or any term less then 3 months Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/162-broad-st-charleston-sc-29401-usa-unit-a1/cade0fac-6c4a-4ef4-8fbc-6fcb54eb73fe No Pets Allowed (RLNE5452175)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E
337 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniel Island
1 Unit Available
100 Bucksley Lane #104
100 Bucksley Lane, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seven Farms - FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor condo available within walking distance to all Daniel Island has to offer! Features include 9 foot ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen, a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
67 Legare Street CH#1
67 Legare Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished condo in Crafts House - You cannot miss this amazing space in the desirable Crafts House on Queen and Legare! Stunning natural light fills the property with a staircase and lofted bedroom area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
151 Tradd St
151 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Elegant 3 Bedroom on Tradd - Property Id: 148210 This elegant single family home contains a formal living room, dining room, den and breakfast nook. The master bedroom contains a luxurious shower/tub combo with glass doors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
149 Broad St
149 Broad Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1939 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Broad Street - Property Id: 182330 One of Charleston's most unique properties. A free standing kitchen house that was completely renovated within the last 4 years.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
28 Society Street C
28 Society St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1248 sqft
Society Street - Property Id: 183305 Charming and unique carriage house with lovely walled Charleston garden courtyard. Lovely plantings and a fountain complete the garden.
Similar Pages
Isle of Palms Apartments with BalconyIsle of Palms Apartments with ParkingIsle of Palms Apartments with Washer-Dryer