44 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with balcony

If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Myrtle Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.