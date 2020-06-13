Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Shadow Moss
19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ingram Beach
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S
914 Hillside Drive South, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Tidewater Plantation
1 Unit Available
1421 Lighthouse Dr.
1421 Lighthouse Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Windy Hill Beach
1 Unit Available
4327 Windy Heights Dr.
4327 Windy Heights Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
LONG TERM 12 MONTH ANNUAL RENTAL! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! ~ Luxurious Mediterranean style 4 Bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 1 mile of North Myrtle Beach

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4105 Pinehurst Circle
4105 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
Unfurnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath on third floor walk up with screened in porch. Vaulted ceiling. Community pool. Storage closet. No Pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
65 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr Apt 304
4828 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1070 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in the highly desirable, Magnolia Point community located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. Spacious, freshly painted condo featuring an open floor concept through out the kitchen, dining and living areas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6526 Valene Court
6526 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Cedar Lakes Drive
504 Cedar Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Palm Lakes Plantation-Little River - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Palm Lakes! Home offers split bedroom floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances (stove-gas), granite counter tops, walk in closets,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
402 75th Ave N. Unit C
402 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
864 sqft
75th Ave N Renovated Loft Style Townhome - Stunning 1Bed/1.5Bath loft style town home with tons of upgrades all located east of Kings Hwy within walking distance to the beach! Kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and updated appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 07/01/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Lake Mist Court
314 Lake Mist Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2065 sqft
Large Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home in Palmetto Greens at Colonial Charters - This is a must see home! This home offers open concept living perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a walk in closet large enough
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
City Guide for North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach is home to one of the nation's most celebrated beaches, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.

If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Myrtle Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

