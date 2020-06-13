/
georgetown
2 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, SC📍
5 Units Available
Reserve at Rosemont
1155 Indigo Avenue #7, Georgetown, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Rosemont, Georgetowns cozy apartment community. Experience carefree and gracious living where you will encounter a relaxed environment with our professional and courteous staff.
1 Unit Available
57 Navigators Dr
57 Navigators Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is almost available. Come see it before the waitlist starts! Located of the South Causeway and close to the new Lowes Foods shopping center. The pictures speak for themselves.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Georgetown rentals listed on Apartment List is $880.
Some of the colleges located in the Georgetown area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Medical University of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Georgetown from include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, and Goose Creek.