Apartment List
/
SC
/
james island
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

127 Apartments for rent in James Island, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
853 Fred St
853 Fred Street, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1192 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island! This brick ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1212 Oakcrest Dr
1212 Oakcrest Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1824 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers plenty of space to entertain! The living room is bright with large windows and hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1061 Farmington Road
1061 Farmington Road, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Farmington - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,415
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
20 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1094 Blue Marlin Dr
1094 Blue Marlin Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1392 sqft
Home settled on the well sought out James Island right off of Fort Johnson Road. Home has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings that creating a warm and inviting environment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1664 Dexter Lane
1664 Dexter Lane, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
End unit across from the pond and on walking path!Three bedroom 2 bath third bedroom could be used as Den, office, work out room/man cave. Very quiet and private.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Rivers Point Row Apt C
37 Rivers Point Row, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
***Waterfront James Island Townhome w/ GRANITE countertops- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! - Desirable James Island Townhome- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! BEAUTIFUL Granite countertops, Lots of natural light. Fabulous lake front view.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
20 Maplecrest
20 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
20 Maplecrest Available 06/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath James Island Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Extra long single car garage James Island Condo. Live on highly desirable James Island South Carolina.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
11 Maplecrest Drive
11 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1082 sqft
Great 2BR 1.5 BA Townhouse in Bayfield - Available January 1st. Beautifully updated townhouse with a garage and private patio. Bedrooms upstairs. Ceramic Tiled shower with jacuzzi tub. All closets have california closet systems installed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lake Frances
1 Unit Available
981 Harbor Oaks Drive
981 Harbor Oaks Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1452 sqft
This immaculate home is very quiet in sought after Harbor Oaks. There is Lots of light and the porches in this home from the skylights the west facing shading sunset . Comes mostly furnished, 2 bedrooms and an office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1425 Telfair Way
1425 Telfair Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime.Discounted price ($1450) available until June 2020. Starting July 2020, the rent will increase to $1500.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
700 Daniel Ellis Drive
700 Daniel Ellis Drive, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1119 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 3rd floor condo located on James Island convenient to Downtown Charleston and Folly Beach. Its located on the top floor so you have no neighbors above you.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1981 Central Park Road
1981 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Available for rent is a newly built, elevated home on James Island. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen, and spacious rear porch.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Deleston St
1489 Deleston Street, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1512 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom Island Gem, minutes from beach and downtown. Utilities are inclusive. Ideal for business travel, leisure vacation travel or even relocation. Why overpay for an extended hotel stay when you can stay in a house.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
16 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
East Side
230 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,255
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Old Windemere
24 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Silver Hill - Magnolia
108 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
80 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in James Island, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for James Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

James Island 2 BedroomsJames Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJames Island 3 BedroomsJames Island Apartments with Balcony
James Island Apartments with GarageJames Island Apartments with GymJames Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJames Island Apartments with Parking
James Island Apartments with PoolJames Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsJames Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College