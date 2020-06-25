All apartments in Greer
7 Hammett Grove Ln

7 Hammett Grove Lane · (864) 568-4947
Location

7 Hammett Grove Lane, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$985

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
**PLEASE DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY, UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED.***

Your going to LOVE this cozy & quiet condo coming available- perfectly located in the Hammett Farms community, Greer. Ready for move in - in just three weeks! Showings start July 27. 2 Bed, 2 Bath. Excellent back door screened in patio area. Extremely nice place. Close to Everything!
Sorry no furry friends.
Landscaping, water, sewer, trash and access to park ALL INCLUDED in Rent.

Will require an application, background screenings, and checks.
Also Standard first months rent and security deposit.
More pictures on the way.

***Contact PMIUPSTATESC.com to arrange showings. **PLEASE DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY, UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Hammett Grove Ln have any available units?
7 Hammett Grove Ln has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Hammett Grove Ln have?
Some of 7 Hammett Grove Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Hammett Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7 Hammett Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Hammett Grove Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7 Hammett Grove Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greer.
Does 7 Hammett Grove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7 Hammett Grove Ln offers parking.
Does 7 Hammett Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Hammett Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Hammett Grove Ln have a pool?
No, 7 Hammett Grove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7 Hammett Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 7 Hammett Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Hammett Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Hammett Grove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Hammett Grove Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Hammett Grove Ln has units with air conditioning.
