7 Hammett Grove Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

**PLEASE DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY, UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED.***



Your going to LOVE this cozy & quiet condo coming available- perfectly located in the Hammett Farms community, Greer. Ready for move in - in just three weeks! Showings start July 27. 2 Bed, 2 Bath. Excellent back door screened in patio area. Extremely nice place. Close to Everything!

Sorry no furry friends.

Landscaping, water, sewer, trash and access to park ALL INCLUDED in Rent.



Will require an application, background screenings, and checks.

Also Standard first months rent and security deposit.

More pictures on the way.



***Contact PMIUPSTATESC.com to arrange showings. **PLEASE DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY, UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED.***