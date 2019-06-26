Amenities

617 Millervale Road Available 07/06/20 Lismore Park Home for Rent - Amazing 5 bedroom home within walking distance to Riverside Middle and High School. This home is in the quaint neighborhood of Lismore Park. This home offers plenty of living space. Home includes all appliances and a deck great for entertaining or relaxing. 3000 Sqft.

Home is occupied until the end of June.

Brushy Creek Elementary Riverside Middle and High School

Clair Carson, Agent.

This home does not allow pets!



