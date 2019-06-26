All apartments in Greer
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

617 Millervale Road

617 Millervale Road · No Longer Available
Location

617 Millervale Road, Greer, SC 29650

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
617 Millervale Road Available 07/06/20 Lismore Park Home for Rent - Amazing 5 bedroom home within walking distance to Riverside Middle and High School. This home is in the quaint neighborhood of Lismore Park. This home offers plenty of living space. Home includes all appliances and a deck great for entertaining or relaxing. 3000 Sqft.
Home is occupied until the end of June.
Brushy Creek Elementary Riverside Middle and High School
Clair Carson, Agent.
This home does not allow pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2653485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Millervale Road have any available units?
617 Millervale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
Is 617 Millervale Road currently offering any rent specials?
617 Millervale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Millervale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Millervale Road is pet friendly.
Does 617 Millervale Road offer parking?
No, 617 Millervale Road does not offer parking.
Does 617 Millervale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Millervale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Millervale Road have a pool?
No, 617 Millervale Road does not have a pool.
Does 617 Millervale Road have accessible units?
No, 617 Millervale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Millervale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Millervale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Millervale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Millervale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
