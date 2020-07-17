Amenities
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Spring Crossing Townhome walking distance from Riverside High School! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Spring Crossing Townhome walking distance from Riverside High School, and roughly 1/2 mile from Buena Vista Elementary school. Spacious and open floor plan! Main level features a large living room, a dining area right off the kitchen, and laundry room. Spacious kitchen with plenty of countertop/cabinet space and comes complete with all appliances. On the second level you will find the Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, trey ceilings, and a full bathroom with a Double Sink Vanity and tub/shower combo. The second bedroom is very large and has a very large closet. Exterior features a private brick patio and fenced-in area with extra storage. Community swimming pool and two assigned parking spaces.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greer CPW
Gas Company: Greer CPW
Electric Company: Greer CPW
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School:Woodland Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle
High School: Riverside High
(RLNE4245741)