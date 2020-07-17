All apartments in Greer
231 Spring Crossing Cir.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

231 Spring Crossing Cir

231 Spring Crossing Circle · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 Spring Crossing Cir · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Spring Crossing Townhome walking distance from Riverside High School! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Spring Crossing Townhome walking distance from Riverside High School, and roughly 1/2 mile from Buena Vista Elementary school. Spacious and open floor plan! Main level features a large living room, a dining area right off the kitchen, and laundry room. Spacious kitchen with plenty of countertop/cabinet space and comes complete with all appliances. On the second level you will find the Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, trey ceilings, and a full bathroom with a Double Sink Vanity and tub/shower combo. The second bedroom is very large and has a very large closet. Exterior features a private brick patio and fenced-in area with extra storage. Community swimming pool and two assigned parking spaces.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greer CPW
Gas Company: Greer CPW
Electric Company: Greer CPW
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School:Woodland Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle
High School: Riverside High

(RLNE4245741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Spring Crossing Cir have any available units?
231 Spring Crossing Cir has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Spring Crossing Cir have?
Some of 231 Spring Crossing Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Spring Crossing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
231 Spring Crossing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Spring Crossing Cir pet-friendly?
No, 231 Spring Crossing Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greer.
Does 231 Spring Crossing Cir offer parking?
Yes, 231 Spring Crossing Cir offers parking.
Does 231 Spring Crossing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Spring Crossing Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Spring Crossing Cir have a pool?
Yes, 231 Spring Crossing Cir has a pool.
Does 231 Spring Crossing Cir have accessible units?
No, 231 Spring Crossing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Spring Crossing Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Spring Crossing Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Spring Crossing Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Spring Crossing Cir has units with air conditioning.
