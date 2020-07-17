Amenities

231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Spring Crossing Townhome walking distance from Riverside High School! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Spring Crossing Townhome walking distance from Riverside High School, and roughly 1/2 mile from Buena Vista Elementary school. Spacious and open floor plan! Main level features a large living room, a dining area right off the kitchen, and laundry room. Spacious kitchen with plenty of countertop/cabinet space and comes complete with all appliances. On the second level you will find the Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, trey ceilings, and a full bathroom with a Double Sink Vanity and tub/shower combo. The second bedroom is very large and has a very large closet. Exterior features a private brick patio and fenced-in area with extra storage. Community swimming pool and two assigned parking spaces.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater: Gas

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greer CPW

Gas Company: Greer CPW

Electric Company: Greer CPW

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School:Woodland Elementary

Middle School: Riverside Middle

High School: Riverside High



(RLNE4245741)