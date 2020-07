Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly alarm system bike storage coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park fire pit green community guest suite internet access package receiving yoga

A life of luxury and convenience awaits at McBee Station. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of downtown Greenville, SC, offer spacious floor plans in an amazing location with the best amenities you could hope for. You will enjoy access to wonderful community extras like a resort-style swimming pool with grilling station, a fitness center, and a private community parking deck.



Our friendly staff is dedicated to providing amazing customer service, and our monthly events put a shine in our community you will notice. Welcome to the good life at Greenville. We can’t wait to show you around!