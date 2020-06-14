Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Spartanburg, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spartanburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$710
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
33 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Results within 5 miles of Spartanburg
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Results within 10 miles of Spartanburg
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Culpepper Landing Dr
201 Culpepper Landing Dr, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1128 sqft
Community & Quality Living begins here! - Property Id: 155866 Culpepper Landing, Duncan's spacious apartment homes at an affordable price. When you are searching for your new home, make your only stop at Culpepper Landing.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Scenic Oak Drive
415 Scenic Oak Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Spartanburg, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spartanburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

