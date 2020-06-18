Beacon Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The “Magnolia” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a sunken living room and separate dining space. The large bedrooms have plenty of space for a king-size bed with large walk-in closets and huge windows to let in natural light. Additional highlights of the home include a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious bathrooms with tile-surround tubs, and a large patio/balcony. Our apartments also feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces in select homes.



*Finishes may vary from floorplan to floorplan. Price and specials are subject to change without notice.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.