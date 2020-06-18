All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like Beacon Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
Beacon Ridge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

Beacon Ridge

5 Crystal Springs Road · (864) 438-0183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 357 · Avail. now

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The “Magnolia” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a sunken living room and separate dining space. The large bedrooms have plenty of space for a king-size bed with large walk-in closets and huge windows to let in natural light. Additional highlights of the home include a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious bathrooms with tile-surround tubs, and a large patio/balcony. Our apartments also feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces in select homes.

*Finishes may vary from floorplan to floorplan. Price and specials are subject to change without notice.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon Ridge have any available units?
Beacon Ridge has a unit available for $1,092 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Beacon Ridge have?
Some of Beacon Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Beacon Ridge offer parking?
No, Beacon Ridge does not offer parking.
Does Beacon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beacon Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon Ridge have a pool?
No, Beacon Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Beacon Ridge have accessible units?
No, Beacon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Beacon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Beacon Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Beacon Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St
Greenville, SC 29611
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd
Greenville, SC 29615
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd
Greenville, SC 29650
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way
Greenville, SC 29615
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
The Greene
1108 South Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity