Windsor Forest - Private lot in cul-de-sac. Two-story foyer with hardwood floors. Formal dining room and spacious kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking wooded backyard. Great room with gas log fireplace. Office/study located on first floor. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and luxurious master bathroom complete with walk in closet, double vanity and soaking tub. Three additional guest bedrooms located on second floor along with laundry room. Two-car garage. Non-smoking home. Pets negotiable.